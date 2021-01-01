Vintage-style Roller-Skating Cat in a Suit Tote Bag

This 1920s, 1930s classic cartoon style cat looks great on men, women and kids who love to quad-skate. You can look cool regardless of your skill level with this, quad-skating kitty. This is a fantastic whether your jam is JB skating, rexing, shuffle, disco, derby or just learning. Great for a retro-vintage dance skaters birthday party! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.