Vintage Unadilla New York NY Mountains Hiking Hike Souvenir T-Shirt

Unadilla New York Mountains Nature Outdoor Hiking Souvenir vintage design folks who love hiking, mountain biking, skiing, camping, fishing, hunting & the outdoors, wilderness and outdoor activities. wear this design enjoy the charm of New York. This Unadilla New York design tee idea for residents, tourists and visitors of this beautiful New York , Featuring vintage mountain sunset and with typography lettering. old look Great keepsake souvenir for hiker camper or daddy, mom & girl, boys and son. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem