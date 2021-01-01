Stainless steel case with a black rubber strap. Bi-directional rotating stainless steel bezel with a black aluminium ring showing 24 hour markers. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals mark the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock poisitions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands - superluminova. Date display between the 4 and 5 o'clock positions. Bell and Ross calibre BR-CAL.303 automatic movement with a 42-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 41 mm. Band length: 7 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, GMT, second time zone, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Bell and Ross Vintage V2-93 Automatic Black Dial Mens Watch BRV293-BL-ST/SRB.