From volleyball smash beach volleyball player

Vintage Volleyball Smash For Female Volleyball Player Tank Top

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Cool design with a vintage Volleyball smash. Best volleyball lover outfit. Funny gift idea for passionate women volleyball players and volleyball coaches whose world revolves around volleyball. Go on: serve, bump, smash! Perfect gift for young and old women and girls, kids and sport fans . It'll be the best outfit for daughter or sister whose heart beats for volleyball. Impress with your volleyball passion in every warming up and match you play! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com