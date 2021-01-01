Vintage Vultures Bird Nature Artwork By Theo Van Hoytema Tote Bag

Beautiful Vintage Vultures Bird Nature Artwork By Theo Van Hoytema. Perfect for painters, naturalist, nature lovers, birders, and artists Antique art by Dutch artist Theo Van Hoytema, animal illustration, perfect for European art lovers, bird watchers, and those interested in turn of the century Western European art culture 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.