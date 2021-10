Vintage Web Developer CSS JavaScript and HTML 5 Gift T-Shirt

Are you looking for a gift for your friends who love programming? You will surely love this vintage tee for web programmers or HTML developer or web developer gift shows retro style code symbol. Perfect for all types of This graphic design makes a great gift for web developers, programmers, front-end or back-end, software developers, software engineers, or just anyone who loves the Internet, C, C++, C#, CoffeeScript, HTML, Java, JavaScript developers Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem