Vintage Worn State of Arkansas Football Tough T-Shirt

Wear this State of Arkansas trendy grunge football tough design while working out, running errands, to a big game, shopping, or just hanging around the house. Wear it in Fayetteville, Little Rock or anywhere in between, have pride in Arkansas! The cool Arkansan tough tee is perfect for fall tailgating in Arkansas. It's ideal for a man or woman born in lives in or has lived in Arkansas. Wear this incredible apparel to show the world that you are proud to be an Arkansas native. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem