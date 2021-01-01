Vintage Worn State of Kentucky Basketball State Shape Raglan Baseball Tee

Wear this State of Kentucky trendy grunge basketball shape design while working out, running errands, to a big game, shopping, or just hanging around the house. Wear it in Lexington, Louisville or anywhere in between, have pride in Kentucky! The cool Kentucky hoops state shape design is perfect for winter through Spring. It's ideal for a man or woman born in lives in or has lived in Kentucky. Wear this incredible apparel to show the world that you are proud to be a Kentucky native. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem