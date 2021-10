This Vinyluxs no base, two step system delivers week long wear of fresh flawless color without chipping. Its exposure to natural light activates the patent-pending prolight technology to deliver week-long wear. Design house: CND. Series: Vinylux Nail Polish. Gender: Ladies. Category: Nails. SubType: Polish. Beauty group: Nails. Size: 0.5 oz. Color: 289 Soiree Strut. Barcode: 639370924892. Vinylux Nail Polish - 289 Soiree Strut by CND for Women - 0.5 oz Nail Polish.