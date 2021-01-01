Violin Lover Gifts - Violinist Music Lesson Book Tote Bag

Cute gift for violinists features a violin or fiddle worked into an EKG Heartbeat Pulse Line. Perfect for music lessons and carrying around those musical books to learning sessions and recitals. Official "Violin Lover Gifts for Violinists" Brand Music Lesson bag for violinists - a great gift for girls boys men and women - anyone who loves to make music! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.