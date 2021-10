What it is: A false lash with a round shape and medium length that features alternating fibers for ultimate flirtatiousness. What it does: Designed to work specifically with Glamnetic's Magnetic Liner (sold separately), each magnetic lash features six magnets for maximum hold and is trimmable to any length, too. The lashes come with a special magnetic case for safe-keeping. How to use: Cut the lash down to fit your eye width. Apply Glamnetic's