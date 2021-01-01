Virgin Vegan: Everyday Recipes for Satisfying Your Appetite Donna Kelly Author

Quick and easy, tasty, vegan comfort food recipes for every meal of the day—plus condiments and sauces! New followers of a plant-based diet are often overwhelmed with the ingredients, recipes, and choices of a vegan lifestyle. And they often miss their favorite dishes from their old way of eating. Donna and Anne have created a cookbook that explains terms and new food items along with taking common comfort foods and quick recipes and making them vegan approved. With more than 100 recipes that include Pineapple Upside-Down Pancakes, Potato Corn Chowder, All-American Meatless Loaf, Mac and Cashew Cheese, and Chocolate Decadence Cheesefake, you are sure to make dining a pleasure.