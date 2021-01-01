Akris punto Virgin Wool Pullover

Fine virgin merino wool pullover featuring an oversized fit, dropped shoulders, and ribbed slim sleeves. Roundneck Long sleeves Pullover styling Side seam splits Virgin wool Dry clean Made in Switzerland SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1922 in St. Gallen, Switzerland, the name Akris was derived from founder Alice-Kriemler Schoch's initials. Akris punto was later launched in 1995 with a relaxed, understated mindset. With a range of contemporary looks including architectural silhouettes, graphic prints and colorblocking, each piece is finished with an athletic edge. Designer Lifestyle - Akris Punto > Akris Punto > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Akris punto. Color: Oat. Size: 12.