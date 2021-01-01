Virginity Better Than Chlamydia Virgins Rock Funny Quote Premium T-Shirt

Ideal for young men and women virgins who abstaining from premarital sex and prefer to wait until marriage for religious or other reasons. Get it for Christian teenagers who believe in God and follow the word of our Lord Jesus Christ. Perfect for teen boys and girls who have a great sense of humor and love funny virginity sayings, virginity slogans, virginity phrases, sexual intercourse abstinence quotes or virginity jokes. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.