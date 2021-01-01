Virgo Zodiac Sign Astrology Tote Bag

Great Virgo Zodiac Star Sign for Birthday, Astrology Followers and Horoscope Lovers. This fun Virgo zodiac sign design graphic is the perfect illustration for everyone that follows astrology, astronomy and horoscopes. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.