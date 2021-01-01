MCM Visetos Traveler Weekender Bag

A sweet spin on a passionate colorway, the Candy Red line unifies scarlet Visetos and nappa leather to create this modern embodiment of MCMs luggage legacy. Solely centered around the traveler, the Weekender bag features an extended zipper for easy opening, interior fabric gussets to keep belongings in place, and a foldable design for swift storage when not in use. Top zip closure Trolley sleeve Interior compartment Interior zip pocket Removable luggage hangtag Removable metal lock with keys Protective metal feet Cotton-twill lining Leather Imported SIZE Dual top handles, 5" drop Removable, adjustable crossbody strap, 12" to 24" drop 20"W x 11"H x 8.5"D ABOUT THE BRAND MCM stands for founder Michael Cromer M nchen's initials, and since 1976, the German luxury label has focused on creating travel piecesbackpacks, luggage and oversized totesas well as shoes and accessories all in its signature Visetos logo-printed coated canvas. Men Accessories - Leather Goods > Mcm > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. MCM. Color: Candy Red.