Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Gentle Hydrating Cream Spf15 (50ml)

Maintain your skins unique natural moisture level with Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Gentle Hydrating Cream SPF15. Enjoy soft, smooth sun protected skin with this balancing, hydrating day cream. Intensely hydrate, firm and strengthen your skin with Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Gentle Hydrating Cream SPF15. A nourishing botanical blend supports the skins natural collagen, leaving it looking firmer and tighter. An advanced moisture complex of high performance film formers and water binding agents, including urea and glycerine, provide lasting hydration. Formulated with broad spectrum UVA/UVB sun protection. Directions for use: Massage onto cleansed face and throat.