What it is: A cluster of lashes developed for lash visionaries who want to sculpt their perfect lash look themselves. What it does: Meant to look and feel as natural as your own lashes, these heat-bonded instead of knotted lashes blend seamlessly with your lashline. The polished tips of these lashes emulate your real lashes. Made from the 100% highest-grade silk PBT, these soft, weightless false lashes are reusable up to 10 times with proper