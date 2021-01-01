Lanc me Visionnaire Nuit Beauty Sleep Perfector

WHAT IT IS A nourishing gel-to-oil moisturizer that provides hydration, refines uneven texture and minimizes pores for softer, smoother, plump-looking skin. 1.6oz. Made in France. WHAT IT DOES Hydrating and nourishing for skin, it is greaseless and will not clog pores and contains glycerin, ceramides, and four plant-based oils (including rosa canina fruit oil). This moisturizer aids in repair during the body's overnight rest cycle. Jasmine brings comfort and helps skin to absorb quickly. HOW TO USE At night, cleanse skin with your favorite cleanser. Apply a pearl-sized amount using the provided spatula on face and neck. Gently massage formula into skin using your fingertips, avoiding your eye area. Leave on throughout the night and wake up to visibly nourished skin the next morning. PRO TIP Leave near your bedside as the one and only step you'll need for those 12+ hour workdays when all you want to do is sleep. Don't you hate those red-eye flights where you land not looking quite like yourself? Use right before boarding a long flight. Cosmetics - Lancome > Lanc me > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Lanc me. Size: 0.