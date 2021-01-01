The Deuter Vista Chap Pack is a 16 liter daypack for bee bopping around the city. It's urban jungle time and this lil guy will happily carry around your stuff. A special pocket just for your mobile phone holds it secure, while additional organization hangs onto cords or small candies. Small, yes, but mighty for your extra layer, water bottle and e-reader or book. Features of the Deuter Vista Chap Pack Contact system withbreathable foam back Stretch side pockets Compartment for documents Built in organizer Phone pocket High-Performance materials with PFC-free dirt and water repellant impregnation finish