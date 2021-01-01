Wacoal Sand Visual Effects Bodysuit with Minimizer Bra - 801210

Wacoal Visual Effects Bodysuit With Minimizer Bra - 801210. With its modern design and special features, Wacoal's Visual Effects Minimizer Bodysuit will maximize the way you look and feel. Wear this all-in-one shaper and get an amazing silhouette every time. Full coverage bra top with bodysuit bottom Visual Effects underwire bra cups minimize bustline while shaping Cups constructed of flat supportive lace with sheer mesh lining Upper inside the panel to minimize bulge and maximize support Garment body consists of two-way stretch nylon/spandex fabric Center garment panel lined in mesh for added smoothing Elastic at underarm for flexibility Fold-over hem finish at the back Straight back Fully adjustable stretch straps Hook and eye cotton center panel for convenience