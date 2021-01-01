Visual Effects Minimizer Bra

Drop a cup size and retain a sexy shape? Yes! It’s easy with this underwire bra. The seamed cups with elegant embroidery provide beautiful support. And because it’s Wacoal, the fit is fantastic., Style Number: 857210 Supportive double-layer, molded underwire cups, Great style for uneven breast size, 3 column, 2 row hook & eye closure; increases with size, Soft, stretch lace and mesh, Reduce your bust up to 1 inch in this minimizer bra, End strap slipping with adjustable, close-set straps AllDD+Bras,AllFullBusted,AllFullBustedAndHasHigherThanDD,ALLPlusSize,AllSmallBusted,Average Figure,DDplus,Full Figure,Allover 100% Mesh,Mesh,Nylon,Spandex,NotMaternity,Underwire,Full Cup,Minimizer,Molded,MoldedNotSportsBra,Unlinednotsportsbra,Seamless,Unlined,Fully Adjustable Straps,Bra