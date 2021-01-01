Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Moisturize Defense Cream in Beauty: NA. Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Moisturize Defense Cream in Beauty: NA. Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream is an anti-pollution, anti-blue light, and anti-aging moisturizer from Peter Thomas Roth that visibly helps repair the skin barrier to support your skin's natural microbiome, an invisible protective shield that helps defend from the aging effects of environmental aggressors. Gamma E Antioxidant Technology uses unparalleled antioxidative power to help improve and prevent the look of dullness, loss of elasticity, fine lines and wrinkles from pollution and weather. 3% Butterfly Ginger Root Extract helps detoxify the look of skin exposed to blue light. Pre/Pro-Biodefense Complex and Fensebiome Peptide help enhance the look of microbiome health, while Tucuma Butter moisturizes and improves hydration.In a 4-week consumer perception study on 44 women ranging in age 30 to 60:- 95% agreed skin felt saturated with moisturizing protection- 93% agreed skin appeared restored to a healthy balance- 93% agreed skin looked less dullIn a 30-day clinically measured face-mapping study on 38 subjects during which the skin barrier was impaired and subsequently repaired to its natural healthy state:- 100% showed improved skin barrier repair. Suitable for normal skin. Fights against signs of aging from pollution, indoor/outdoor climate changes, and blue light from tech devices. Improves and prevents the look of dullness, fine lines, and wrinkles. 1.7 fl oz/ 50 ml. Melt transforming solid-to-cream moisturizer between fingertips and apply twice daily to cleansed face and neck with continued use. PTHO-WU74. 18-01-032. Peter Thomas Roth, CEO, founder and formulator of Peter Thomas Roth Clinical Skin Care, is an influential segment leader in the beauty industry and continues to corner the clinical market as a groundbreaking, results-focused innovator. Inspired by his family's Hungarian spa heritage, Peter launched his eponymous skin care line after he was unable to find effective products to treat his personal skin care concerns. Today, Peter's comprehensive range of products is sold worldwide in over 80 countries, with Peter leading all research and development efforts at his state-of-the-art lab and manufacturing facility. Ingredients sourced from all over the world are formulated at the highest percentages possible to provide maximum results for flawless, brighter, clearer, younger-looking skin. With endless awards for a multitude of products over the years, Peter is committed to delivering on his brand philosophy: Breakthrough formulas. Astonishing results.