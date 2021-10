What it is: A shampoo specifically formulated for fine, color-treated or highlighted hair. What it does: It helps hair color remain vivid and brilliant and appear just as shiny and supple as it did the first day it was colored. How to use: Apply to wet hair and emulsify using small amounts of water. When a gentle lather is built, rinse thoroughly. 7 oz. Natural Beauty & Wellness products are free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, petrochemicals,