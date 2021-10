With ultra-nourishing oils from the Baobab, or Tree of Life, this multi-functional Vitality Tincture saturates skin with moisturizing oils, essential in times of dehydration, extreme cold and life changes that can destabilize its balance. Plumped with vital moisture to improve skin function, skin stays calm and soothed, looks healthy, lifted and glowing. Paraben-Free. Dermatologically Tested. 1 oz. Imported. Cosmetics - Decorte > Decort > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Decort