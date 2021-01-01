Love Beauty and Planet Vitality Zing Black Tea Kombucha & Red Ginger Hand Cream - 1oz

Love Beauty and Planet Hand Lotion with Black Tea Kombucha and Red Ginger is cruelty-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, dye-free, and formulated without phthalates. This revitalizing hand lotion is infused with fermented Black Tea Kombucha and prebiotic moisturizer, which intensively moisturize to strengthen your skin's natural barrier and help to support its microbiome. Embrace nourished, healthy-looking skin as the spirited cocktail of ethically sourced spicy red ginger and rich floral notes uplift you and leave your skin feeling pepped. How to use? Massage liberally into the skin. For best results, make this moisturizing and revitalizing lotion a part of your daily skin care routine. At Love Beauty and Planet, we are committed to small acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, every day. Our goal is a carbon footprint so small, it's like we weren't even here. We're all about #smallactsoflove for you and the planet, so we started our journey by loading our products with goodness and packing them in recycled bottles. Our delicate scents are infused with natural and ethically sourced oils and extracts. We are starting a beautiful movement. Are you in?