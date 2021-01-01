Solgar Vitamin C 1000 mg, 250 Vegetable Capsules - Antioxidant & Immune Support - Overall Health - H with Vitamin E 670 mg (1000 IU), 100 Mixed Softgels - Natural Antioxidant, Skin & Immune System Su

Immune Support; Solgar Vitamin C 1000 mg helps support a healthy immune system; It also plays an essential role in the functioning of white blood cells which are vital components of the immune system Powerful Antioxidant And Energy Booster; Vitamin C helps fight free radicals, which can lead to oxidative stress and the premature aging of cells Healthy Skin And Joints; One of the primary functions of Vitamin C is collagen formation, which is important for healthy skin and joints Powerful Antioxidant; Vitamin E is the body's primary, fat-soluble antioxidant; As an antioxidant, it helps fight cell-damaging free radicals; Free radicals can cause oxidative stress in the body, which may contribute to the premature aging of cells Skin & Immune Support; Vitamin E provides nutritional support for the skin, and the immune system Optimal Absorption; This formulation provides Vitamin E (as d-Alpha Tocopherol) and d-Gamma, d-Delta, and d-Beta Tocopherols; It is offered in oil-based softgels to support optimal absorption and assimilation