True Botanicals Vitamin C Booster: This brilliant bottle is pure powdered vitamin C—which, added into your daily serum treatment, helps to stimulate collagen production, brightens and evens the skin tone, and leaves skin looking noticeably healthy, glowy, and firm. Because vitamin C degrades in water, even preservative-packed formulas don’t stay effective for long; this brilliant powder, however, remains fully potent until you mix it with water or moisturizer (it’s truly amazing combined with the Cellular Repair Serum, RENEW).It’s also fantastic for travel—but the real reason to use it are the (serious) results: Healthier skin that clearly more even and decidedly glowy..49 oz.