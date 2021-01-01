Sanitas Skincare Vitamin C Lactic Cleanser (5 fl. oz.)

Sanitas Skincare Vitamin C Lactic Cleanser gently removes dirt and oil without over-drying your skin. Crafted with a brightening blend of antioxidants, vitamins and lactic acid, this facial cleanser improves the appearance of uneven skin tone, softens fine lines and wrinkles and helps protect skin from environmental aggressors.Key Ingredients:Hyaluronic Acid: prevents skin from drying out and feeling tightAntioxidants: protect skin from the harmful effects of free radicals and environmental aggressorsLactic Acid: provides gentle exfoliation to reduce hyperpigmentation and fine linesKey Benefits:Lifts away dirt and debris while maintaining your skin's natural moisture balanceSkin is left brighter, softer and smoother