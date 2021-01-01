From derma e

Derma E Vitamin C Renewing Face Moisturizer, 2 Fl Oz

$14.99 on sale
($16.99 save 12%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Derma E Vitamin C Renewing Moisturizer is a lightweight, radiance-boosting moisturizer that supports collagen health, helping to improve the appearance of uneven skin tone, fine lines and wrinkles. Probiotics and Rooibos work harmoniously with nonoxidizing Vitamin C to help shield and strengthen your skinâs natural defenses for a smoother, firmer and more revitalized appearance. We use a stable form of Vitamin C that wonât evaporate or alter before absorbing into your skin, to work better for you, naturally.

