Derma E Vitamin C Renewing Face Moisturizer, 2 Fl Oz

Derma E Vitamin C Renewing Moisturizer is a lightweight, radiance-boosting moisturizer that supports collagen health, helping to improve the appearance of uneven skin tone, fine lines and wrinkles. Probiotics and Rooibos work harmoniously with nonoxidizing Vitamin C to help shield and strengthen your skinâs natural defenses for a smoother, firmer and more revitalized appearance. We use a stable form of Vitamin C that wonât evaporate or alter before absorbing into your skin, to work better for you, naturally.