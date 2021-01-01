Vitamin C Toner - 1.7 OZ

Brighten skin and fade sun spots, age spots, and acne marks with our multi-active Vitamin C Toner. Featuring a highly effective blend of Vitamin C rich ingredients, this toner visibly reduces hyperpigmentation and builds collagen for clear, firm skin. Kakadu Plum - one of the world's richest sources of Vitamin C - works to form a defensive shield of antioxidants to protect your complexion against free-radicals, while Aloe, Witch Hazel, Watercress, and Elderflower Extracts feed and calm skin, removing excess oil, dirt, makeup, and pollutants. The end result - visibly brighter, healthier looking skin.