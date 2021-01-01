Now® Vitamin D-3 10,000 Iu Softgels: High Potency, Structural Support Now® Vitamin D-3 Softgels Supply This Key Vitamin In A Highly-Absorbable Liquid Softgel Form. Vitamin D Is Normally Obtained From The Diet Or Produced By The Skin From The Ultraviolet Energy Of The Sun. However, It Is Not Abundant In Food. As More People Avoid Sun Exposure, Vitamin D Supplementation Becomes Even More Necessary To Ensure That Your Body Receives An Adequate Supply. High Potency Helps Maintain Strong Bones Supports Immune System 120 Softgels