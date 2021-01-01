Solgar Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) 15 mcg (600 IU), 120 Vegetable Capsules - Helps Maintain Healthy Bones & Teeth - Immune Support - Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Kosher, Halal - 120 Servings

WHY VITAMIN D? – With age, the way the body absorbs Vitamin D can become inefficient over time. Vitamin D is required in order to promote the absorption of calcium which is key in maintaining healthy teeth and bones. Vitamin D also helps support a healthy immune system and neuromuscular function. BODY BENEFITS – These Vitamin D3 vegetable capsules are formulated to be convenient and easy to swallow. In addition, Vitamin D3 supports and maintains healthy bones, teeth and immune system. EASY TO ABSORB – The formulation of Solgar Vitamin D3 600 IU vegetable capsules offers advanced Vitamin D3 support in convenient, easy to swallow capsules. GLUTEN-FREE – These softgels are free of gluten, wheat, dairy, soy, yeast, sugar, sodium and artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives and colors. During the summer months products may arrive warm but Amazon stores and ships products in accordance with manufacturers' recommendations, when provided.