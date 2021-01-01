Spring Valley Vitamin D3 Supplement, 10 mcg (400 IU), 200 count

Vitamin D3 is essential for proper calcium absorption and supports bone and immune health.**These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.This product contains 10 mcg of vitamin D, which is equivalent to 400 IU.No gluten, yeast, wheat, milk or milk derivatives, lactose, sugar, preservatives, artificial color, artificial flavor, sodium (less than 5 mg per serving)Spring Valley Vitamin D3 Supplement, 10 mcg (400 IU) is a supplement designed to promote bone and immune health. Vitamin D3 is essential for proper calcium absorption and supports bone and immune health. The suggested adult dosage is one softgel per day, preferably with a meal. They contain no gluten, yeast, wheat, milk or milk derivatives, lactose, sugar, preservatives, artificial colors, or flavors, and they contain less than 5 milligrams of sodium per serving. You can rest assured that Spring Valley Vitamin D3 Supplement, 10 mcg (400 IU) is produced with strict quality guidelines and is backed by our quality guarantee.Spring Valley understands living a healthy, balanced lifestyle is the key to being your best self. With an affordable range of products inspired by nature, Spring Valley supports your and your family's health and holistic wellbeing.