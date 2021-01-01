Mario Badescu Vitamin E Body Lotion By Mario Badescu in White

This quick-absorbing formula is full of antioxidant-rich ingredients like honey extract and peanut oil for long-lasting hydration and nourishment, head to toe. About Mario Badescu In 1967, Mario Badescu embarked on a mission to introduce European-style facials to upper echelon New York. His classic, Old World techniques mastered in his native Romania defined the essential relationship between skin health and beauty. In his revolutionary Upper East Side salon, Mario cared for each guest with customized treatments and personalized advice for at-home care. His understanding of the varying needs of differing complexions shaped the beloved line of masks, cleansers, lotions and serums that bear his name today. Each tried-and-true elixir is formulated with botanicals and fresh fruit extracts and addresses a full range of concerns, from acne to aging.