Nature Made Vitamin K2 100 mcg, Dietary Supplement for Bone Support, 30 Softgels, 30 Day Supply

Bone support supplement: contains one 30 count bottle of Nature Made Vitamin K2 100 mcg Softgels for a 30-day supply These Nature Made Vitamin K2 softgels are bone supplements that are designed to deliver Vitamin K2 as MK-7 form to support bone health This K2 vitamin supplement works with the Calcium and Vitamin D3 in your body to support healthy bones Adults take one Vitamin K2 dietary supplement softgel daily with water and a meal These gluten free Nature Made K2 vitamins contain no synthetic dyes, no artificial flavors These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration; this product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease