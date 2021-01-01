Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Parfum Unisex Fragrance, 0.17 Oz Mini & Travel Size. The perfume Viva la Juicy was presented as a gourmet floral fragrance, which opens with notes of wild berries and juicy mandarin. The heart encompasses a floral blend of honeysuckle, gardenia and jasmine, while the base notes await us with a gourmet rhapsody of amber, caramel, vanilla, sandalwood and pralines. The perfume arrives in a typical Juicy Couture bottle with a charming ribbon of fuchsia color. Viva la Juicy was launched in 2008.