MAJORELLE Vivi Mini Dress in Black. - size L (also in S, XXS) MAJORELLE Vivi Mini Dress in Black. - size L (also in S, XXS) Self: 100% nylonLining: 100% poly. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Pull-on styling. Front wrap tie at hem. Mesh fabric overlay. Imported. MALR-WD917. MJD1019 F20. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.