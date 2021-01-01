Song of Style Vivian Short in Cream. - size L (also in M, S, XL, XS, XXS) Song of Style Vivian Short in Cream. - size L (also in M, S, XL, XS, XXS) 100% cotton. Made in China. Machine wash. Zip fly with button closure. 4-pocket design. Paperbag waist with optional belt. Mid-weight fabric with subtle flecking. Shorts measure approx 16 in length. SOSR-WF24. SOSF41 S21. The Song of Style girl is understated yet elevated. She's not consumed by trends, but instead focuses on timeless pieces. She is energetic, artsy, bold, and colorful... just like founder Aimee Song. An influential fashion and lifestyle blogger, Aimee's passion for art, photography, and architecture inspire the SOS collection's signature looks: puffy-sleeved dresses, retro tailoring, and offbeat color combinations and textures. It infuses even the simplest basics with playful details and hints of glamour. In essence, Song of Style encourages individuality and all the fun ways to express it.