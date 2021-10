Step into the hottest new style with the Vivian wide calf boot by Journee Collection. This sensational boot has a tall heel and is made with the most beautiful micro suede material. The detailed ruffled accent gives this knee-high boot a little extra flare. W=wide. Round toe. Side zip closure. Ruffle detail. Cushioned footbed. Approx. 15.5" shaft height, 15.75" opening circumference. Approx. 4" heel. Imported Synthetic upper and sole