Perfect for maxi dresses and denim skirts, the Rockport Vivianne Two-Piece sandals are a timeless classic to have on hand. Leather upper and wood-wrapped wedge platform combine for chic style. Metal rivet details. Buckle closure helps you to get just the right fit. Microfiber lining offers softness and breathability with durability. Anatomically molded EVA footbed provides flexible, foot-conforming lightweight impact absorption. truTECH, a lightweight comfort feature, provides shock absorption at the heels. Steel shank maintains the shape of the shoes and protects your feet. The TR outsole of these women's sandals offers traction control. Synthetic lining, footbed, and outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 in Weight: 13 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M (B). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.