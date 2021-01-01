Vivid Encounter Bra

Drop a cup size and retain a sexy shape? Yes! It’s easy with this underwire bra. The seamed cups with elegant embroidery provide beautiful support. And because it’s Wacoal, the fit is fantastic., Style Number: 855295 Look gorgeous in this beautiful underwire bra, Moderate coverage, seamless cups with lace overlay, Easily converts to racerback with J-hook converter, 3 column, 2 row hook & eye closure; increases with size, Stretch lace and mesh, Seamless lining offers comfort and a smooth profile, Achieve the best fit with fully adjustable stretch straps AllSmallBusted,Average Figure,Full Figure,SmallBustedEdited,Allover 100% Mesh,Lace,Microfiber,Nylon,Spandex,Stretch Lace,NotMaternity,Underwire,Demi,Full Cup,Molded,MoldedNotSportsBra,Unlined,Unlinednotsportsbra,UnlinedSeamless,Seamless,Unlined,Convertible Straps,Fully Adjustable Straps,Bra