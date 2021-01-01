Volvik VIVID Matte Marvel Spider-Man Edition Golf Balls + Hat Clip Set – 4 Pack, Men's, green

Display supernatural abilities on the course with the Volvik VIVID Matte Marvel® Spider-Man® Edition Golf Balls + Hat Clip Set - 4 Pack. Equipped with a striking, high visibility VIVID matte finish, these golf balls are specifically engineered to enhance distance for golfers with swing speeds between 70-95 mph. A larger, 75 compression core construction combines with an HPF inner layer to produce explosive distance at impact. The ionomer, 322 dimple cover unlocks greater accuracy through stable and consistent flight. A magnetic hat clip easily secures to the brim of your hat and includes a Spider-Man® logo ball marker for added style on the green. Volvik VIVID Matte Golf Ball Design: Matte finish, high-visibility golf ball designed to provide longer distance for lower swing speeds Features Spider-Man® and Marvel® design elements to create an iconic style Specifically engineered for golfers with driver swing speeds between 70-95 mph for playability Larger, 75 compression core construction provides explosive distance and performance at impact HPF inner cover layer combines with core and outer cover to produce a mid to soft feel Designed to produce low driver spin, high wedge spin and mid to high shot trajectory Ionomer cover equipped with a 322 dimple pattern for stable and consistent flight High-visibility, VIVID Matte finish enables enhanced shot tracking 3-piece construction balances between feel, distance and control 4 Pack Hat Clip + Ball Marker Features: Low profile, stainless steel clip secures to the brim of your hat Extra-strength magnet securely holds the ball marker in place Color contrasting ball marker for enhanced visibility Spider-Man® logo provides unique style on the green