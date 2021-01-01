superdown Vivienne Ruched Mini Dress in Lavender. - size M (also in S, XS, XXS) superdown Vivienne Ruched Mini Dress in Lavender. - size M (also in S, XS, XXS) 97% poly 3% spandex. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Pull-on styling. V-wire front. Ruched detail throughout. Neckline to hem measures approx 24 in length. Imported. SPDW-WD1434. SDD2380 S20. superdown is a contemporary label offering on-demand, on-trend, on-social apparel. Always on the pulse of the latest styles, superdown is the go-to for aspiring, trendy, fashion-loving babes who are #superdown for anything.