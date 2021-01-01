vivosmart 4 Activity and Fitness Tracker w Pulse Ox and Heart Rate Monitor Rose Gold with Gray Band

Slim, smart activity tracker blends fashionable design with stylish metal accents and a bright, easy to read display Includes advanced sleep monitoring with REM sleep and can gauge blood oxygen saturation levels during the night with the wrist based Pulse Ox sensor. (Not a medical device and not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition) Fitness and health monitoring tools include estimated wrist based heart rate, all day stress tracking, Relaxation breathing timer, Vo2 Max, body battery energy monitor and more Features dedicated activity timers for walks, runs, strength training, yoga, pool swims and others. Physical size - Fits wrists with a circumference of 122-188 mm. Display size - 0.26 x 0.70 inches (6.6 mm x 17.7 mm) Get vibration alerts for All notifications, including calls, text messages and more (text replies available for Android Device users).display resolution: 48 x 128 pixels*