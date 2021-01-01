Valentino Garavani VLogo Signature Beanie 55% virgin wool 45% cashmere. Made in Italy. Dry clean only. Rib knit trim. Allover VLogo pattern. Mid-weight knit. VENT-WA85. WW2HB00RIAL. About the designer: Founded in 1960 by Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, Valentino is one of the world’s most iconic fashion houses. Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s mission is to capture “the essence of the maison” rather than simply revisit the archive. “Working closely with the artisans and with the Italian expertise has been fundamental. It has allowed me to understand and perceive the rules in order to break and rewrite them,” he explains.