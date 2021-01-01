Valentino Garavani VLogo Signature Combat Boots in Black Calfskin upper with rubber sole. Made in Italy. Lace-up front. VLogo buckle strap. Real dyed lamb shearling. Fur Origin: Spain. Round toe. Approx 40mm/ 1.5 inch heelApprox 13mm/ 0.75 inch platformApprox 140mm/ 5.5 inch shaft. VENT-WZ534. WW2S0Q03JVA. About the designer: Founded in 1960 by Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, Valentino is one of the world’s most iconic fashion houses. Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s mission is to capture “the essence of the maison” rather than simply revisit the archive. “Working closely with the artisans and with the Italian expertise has been fundamental. It has allowed me to understand and perceive the rules in order to break and rewrite them,” he explains.