From stuhrling original
Stuhrling Original Vogue Gunmetal Dial Ladies Watch M15737
Women's Quartz Rose/Gold Toned Case, Rose/Gold Toned Bezel, Grey Dial With Patterned Crystals, Rose/Gold Toned Hands, Grey Leather Strap Watch Rose gold-tone alloy case with a gunmetal leather strap. Fixed rose gold-tone alloy bezel. Gunmetal dial with rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 38 mm, case thickness: 8 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Vogue Series. Fashion watch style. Stuhrling Original Vogue Gunmetal Dial Ladies Watch M15737.