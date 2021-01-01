Silver-tone alloy case with a stainless steel bracelet. Uni-directional rotating coin edge silver-tone alloy bezel. Mother of pearl dial with luminous silver-tone hands and dot hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Miyota caliber 2115 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 32 mm. Case thickness: 9 mm. Band length: 7 inches. Deployment clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Vogue Series. Fashion watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Stuhrling Original Vogue Quartz Ladies Watch M13486.