Yellow gold-tone stainless steel case with a tan leather strap. Fixed yellow gold-tone stainless steel bezel. Gold-tone dial with yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 38 mm, case thickness: 9 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Vogue Series. Fashion watch style. Stuhrling Original Vogue Gold-tone Dial Ladies Watch M15282.